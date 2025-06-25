Phoenix Suns Star Devin Booker Posts Instagram Story Before NBA Draft
On Wednesday evening, the 2025 NBA Draft will take place at Barclays Center.
Before the night began, the Suns made a post to Instagram with a clip from when Devin Booker was selected with the 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
Via The Phoenix Suns: "June 25 2015, the 13th pick arrived in the desert. A decade later, he’s still writing history."
Booker reposted the clip to his Instagram story with a message.
He wrote: ""Can't believe they made you wait this long" -Mr. Silver"
Booker ended up being one of the best late lottery selections in NBA history.
He has also spent all ten seasons of his pro career playing for the Suns.
Via The Phoenix Suns: "Only six basketball players have spent the first 10 seasons of their career in Phoenix.
Devin Booker
Alvan Adams
DeWanna Bonner
Walter Davis
Brittney Griner
Diana Taurasi"
Booker finished this past year with averages of 25.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Via NBA on ESPN (on February 3): "The moment Devin Booker became the Suns franchise scoring leader
15,668 points and counting"
Despite Booker having another strong season, the Suns missed the 2025 NBA playoffs.
They were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.
During the 2021 season, Booker led the Suns to their first NBA Finals since 1993.