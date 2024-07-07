Phoenix Suns Star Devin Booker Reacts To Klay Thompson News
Klay Thompson has spent his entire 13-year career playing for the Golden State Warriors.
However, the four-time NBA Champion has officially joined the Dallas Mavericks (via sign-and-trade).
Via Warriors PR: "The Warriors have acquired forward Kyle Anderson from the Minnesota Timberwolves and guard Buddy Hield from the Philadelphia 76ers in sign-and-trade deals as part of a six-team trade that sends four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks via a sign-and-trade:"
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker was asked about Thompson switching teams (h/t Warriors on NBCS).
Booker: "I think it's gonna take some adjusting, he's one of those guys that you can't imagine outside of the jersey that he was drafted in. It's a new opportunity for him. I'm sure he's gonna take full advantage of it. I'm looking forward to matching up against him in a different jersey. He's somebody that I've spoke highly about for a very long time."
Booker and the Suns are among the most talented teams in the west with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal also on the roster.
However, they are coming off a year where they got swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Mavs are coming off a season where they reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.
The addition of Thompson to a starting lineup that already features Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic could make them one of the most exciting teams in the league.