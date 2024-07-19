Phoenix Suns Star Kevin Durant Calls Out Nike With Cryptic Post
Kevin Durant has been among the best players in the NBA since he became a pro in 2007.
He is also a Nike athlete who has been with the brand since his rookie year.
On Friday, Durant made a cryptic post to his Instagram story.
Durant wrote: "@nike tell me, Am I a bad person?????"
Complex Sneakers provided more context.
Via Complex Sneaker: "Kevin Durant has taken to his IG stories with a question for the Swoosh 👀
This morning, Nike released a new campaign for the Olympics featuring some of the brand's biggest stars, including the likes of LeBron James, Giannis, and Wemby (enormous basketball names signed to Nike), but the spot didn't include Durant.
Could that be was Durant is asking questions about?"
Durant is still one of Nike's most important players at 35.
He is coming off an outstanding year where he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Durant was initially the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft out of Texas.
He has played 16 seasons for the Seattle SuperSonics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets (in addition to the Suns).
His career averages are 27.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 50.1% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 1,061 regular season games.
The 2014 MVP helped lead the Warriors to two titles.