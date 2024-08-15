Phoenix Suns Star Kevin Durant Gets Exciting News
Kevin Durant played one season of college basketball at Texas before being selected with the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.
On Thursday, the NBA announced the full schedule for the 2024-25 season.
One notable matchup was that the San Antonio Spurs will host Durant and the Phoenix Suns in Austin, Texas, on February 20.
Via NBA on TNT: "KD will return to the University of Texas for a special on-campus NBA game at the Moody Center
Suns vs. Spurs - Feb. 20th at 9:30pm ET on TNT"
For Durant, he will get an extremely unique opportunity.
The 14-time NBA All-Star averaged 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range in 35 games for the Longhorns.
Via Duane Rankin of azcentral: "The Suns play 17 total road games in January and February with one being in a familiar place for Kevin Durant.
Austin.
Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs at the University of Texas where Durant played college ball.
TNT broadcast. Moody Center. "
Durant will turn 36 before the new season begins.
He is entering his third year playing for the Suns and is coming off another strong season where he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
However, the Suns were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.