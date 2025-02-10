Phoenix Suns Star Kevin Durant Gets Honest About NBA Trade Rumors
Kevin Durant is still among the best players in the NBA at 36.
Recently, the 2014 MVP was brought up in a lot of trade rumors.
On Monday, Durant met with the media for the first time since Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral).
Durant: "It's just business man... Everybody is bought and sold in this league. Anybody can be up for auction. So I understand that. It's just about getting back on the court, trying to go out there and play the game that I love... I've been around noise before... I understand the business. That's what we all signed up for. Nobodies above the system... How much status I got and how much I've acquired in this league, you're still not above the business."
The biggest rumor about Durant was that he was on the verge of being sent to the Golden State Warriors.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday: "As Golden State pursues Phoenix's Kevin Durant, the two-time Warriors NBA Finals MVP has no desire in a reunion and does not want to go back."
Durant is currently in the middle of his third season with the Suns.
He is averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 52.4% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
The Suns are 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 26-26 record in 52 games.
Durant has missed each of the previous three games with an injury.