Phoenix Suns Star Kevin Durant Is On The Verge Of Olympics History
Kevin Durant is among the best players in Team USA history.
He is currently playing in the Olympics for the fourth time in his career (he has three gold medals).
On Wednesday, they beat South Sudan by a score of 103-86.
Durant finished with 14 points, two rebounds, three assists and three steals while shooting 2/5 from the field and 2/2 from the three-point range in 22 minutes of playing time.
According to FIBA, he moved into ninth on the all-time Olympics scoring list with 472 career points.
Therefore, Durant is only 28 points away from becoming just the eighth player to ever score 500 points in the Olympics.
The other seven players (who have 500 points) are Oscar Schmidt, Andrew Gaze, Pau Gasol, Luis Scola, Wlamir Marques and Manu Ginobili.
Durant had been coming off a sensational performance in the team's first game against Serbia (they won 110-84).
He finished with 23 points and two rebounds while shooting 8/9 from the field and 5/5 from the three-point range in just 17 minutes of playing time.
Team USA will resume action on Saturday when they face off against Puerto Rico.
Durant will turn 36 before the 2024-25 season, but he is still among the best players in the league.
He finished this past season with averages of 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
However, the Suns got swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.