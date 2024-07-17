Phoenix Suns Star Kevin Durant Makes Instagram Post That Went Viral
Kevin Durant is one of the greatest 30 players in NBA history.
At 35, he is still among the best (and most popular) players in the league.
The Phoenix Suns superstar has over 13 million followers on Instagram.
Recently, he made a post that had 210,000 likes in less than four hours.
Durant captioned his post: "Heem shot by @creationsofla"
Durant is currently with Team USA who will participate in the 2024 Olympics.
They are 3-0 through the first three exhibition games.
However, Durant has been unable to play due to injury.
Via Joe Vardon of The Athletic on Wednesday: "Team USA predictions that Kevin Durant would practice in Abu Dhabi fell through, but he’s on the court for early work tonight — a positive step as he tries to return from a calf injury for his fourth Olympics, @TheAthleticNBA"
Durant finished this past year with incredible averages of 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
The Suns were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
Despite their extremely talented roster, they were swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
In addition to the Suns, Durant has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.
The future Hall of Famer was the 2014 MVP and has won two titles (with the Warriors).