Phoenix Suns Star Kevin Durant Reacts To Viral Sports Debate Clip
Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant is often among the most mentioned superstars in debate shows.
He has gotten a lot of criticism for his decision to join the Golden State Warriors (back in 2016).
Recently, former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson was speaking about a hypothetical on FS1's Undisputed (h/t NBA Central).
Johnson: "If I put Paul Pierce on the Golden State Warriors with Klay Thompson and Draymond and Steph Curry. You don't think he could do the same stuff?"
Durant responded to the clip.
His post had over 14,000 likes and one million impressions in one hour.
Durant wrote: "If the jets would’ve took Jonathan Ogden, Marvin Harrison, ray lewis or Eddie George number 1 they would’ve been better off……I hate hypotheticals"
No one will ever know how the Warriors would have turned out if Durant did not join the franchise for three seasons.
That said, they made the NBA Finals in all three years and won two titles.
Durant was named as the NBA Finals MVP in both championships.
He will turn 36 before the Suns begin the 2024-25 NBA season, but he still remains a top-ten player in the league.
The future Hall of Famer finished last year with averages of 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
In addition to the Suns and Warriors, he has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma City Thunder over 16 seasons.