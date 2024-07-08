Phoenix Suns Star Kevin Durant Reveals Honest Thoughts On Future Of NBA Career
Kevin Durant will turn 36 before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
That said, the 2014 MVP is coming off a year where he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Recently, Durant did an interview with Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports (h/t HoopsHype).
Goodwill asked Durant about how long he wants to play in the NBA.
Durant: "My goal is to play this s**t till the wheels fall off. Whatever role that is."
Durant was the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Texas.
In addition to the Suns, he has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder/Seattle SuperSonics.
The 14-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 27.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 50.1% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 1,061 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 170 playoff games and helped the Warriors win two NBA Championships (over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers).
The Suns have one of the most talented rosters in the league led by Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
They finished the 2023-24 season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, the Suns got swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.