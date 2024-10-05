Phoenix Suns Starter Ruled Out For At Least One Week
Jusuf Nurkic is coming off his first year playing for the Phoenix Suns.
He finished the season with averages of 10.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 51.0% from the field and 24.4% from the three-point range in 76 games.
On Saturday, the Suns announced that Nurkic will be out for at least one week.
Via Kellan Olson of EmpireOfTheSuns: "Jusuf Nurkic is out for Sunday and will be reevaluated in one week due to a left middle finger injury"
While it's hopefully nothing serious, Nurkic's health will be vital to the Suns this season.
He is one of their most important players and does an excellent job complementing Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
Before getting traded to the Suns, Nurkic had spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers.
His career averages are 12.1 points 8.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 50.3% from the field and 28.0% from the three-point range in 539 games.
He has also appeared in 20 NBA playoff games with the Trail Blazers and Suns.
The Suns will play their first preseason game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
Following five preseason games, they will open up the regular season on October 23 against James Harden and the Clippers in Los Angeles.
Last year, the Suns were swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.