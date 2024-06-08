Phoenix Suns Still Owe Bradley Beal A Lot Of Money
Bradley Beal is coming off his first season playing for the Phoenix Suns.
He dealt with injuries early in the year, and he finished the regular season with averages of 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Suns had been expected to be a serious contender, as they had a roster that also featured All-Stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
However, they were swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Beal had signed a five-year, $250 million contract with the Washington Wizards in the summer of 2022.
He has at least two more years and $104 million left on the deal before having to decide on a $57 million player option for the 2026-27 season.
Therefore, the Suns will likely owe Beal $161 million over the next three seasons.
Beal will be 31 when next season begins, and he is still among the best shooting guards in the league.
That said, the final two seasons of his contract could be a huge disadvantage for the Suns.
Beal was initially the third pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Wizards.
His career averages are 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 748 regular season games for the Wizards and Suns.
He has also made three NBA All-Star Games.