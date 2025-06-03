Phoenix Suns Still Paying $3 Million Per Year To Former NBA Player Until 2031
Nassir Little most recently played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season when he was with the Phoenix Suns.
That year, he averaged 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range in 45 games.
However, Little was waived by the Suns before the start of the 2024-25 season.
As part of the release, the Suns stretched out the remaining money left in his contract.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on August, 2024): "The Phoenix Suns are waiving forwards Nassir Little and EJ Liddell, per sources. By releasing both, the Suns open up a roster spot and create flexibility for signings and trades during the season. Suns will stretch the three years and $22 million remaining on Little’s deal."
The Suns will pay Little $3.1 million until the end of the 2031 season (h/t Spotrac).
Little was the 25th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of UNC.
He has played five NBA seasons with the Suns (and Portland Trail Blazers).
His career averages are 5.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 237 games.
At just 25, Little could end up getting another NBA chance soon (he has been playing in the G League).
Via Sioux Falls Skyforce (on May 27): "Nassir Little brought his NBA pedigree to Sioux Falls for the 2024-25 season and was able to show off the consistent play he's known for 💯"