Photo Of Anthony Edwards And Luka Doncic Went Viral After Mavs-Timberwolves Game
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 124-103 to win Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
They have now won the series and are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.
After the game, the NBA posted a photo of superstars Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards.
The post had over 32,000 likes and 800,000 impressions in less than 90 minutes.
Via The NBA: "LUKA & ANT... RESPECT 🤝"
Doncic finished the victory with an incredible 36 points, ten rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 14/22 from the field and 6/10 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
He is only in his sixth season but is on the verge of becoming arguably the best player in the NBA.
The five-time NBA All-Star has been to the Western Conference finals twice, and this will be his first time in the NBA Finals.
Meanwhile, Edwards was one of the best stories of the 2024 postseason.
No one had expected the Timberwolves to make a run to the Western Conference finals.
The All-Star shooting guard averaged 27.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 16 playoff games.
As for the Mavs, they will face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals.
Game 1 of the series will be on June 6 in Boston.