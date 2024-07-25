Photo Of Anthony Edwards Dunking On Kevin Durant Went Viral
Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant are currently playing for Team USA who will participate in the 2024 Olympics.
They went a perfect 5-0 in their exhibition games, and Edwards has been among the most productive players on the team.
Recently, a photo of Edwards dunking on Durant at practice went viral on social media.
Via Bleacher Report: "THIS PHOTO OF ANT DUNKING OVER KD IN TEAM USA PRACTICE 😳🔥
📸: Garrett W. Ellwood"
Durant has been unable to play in the exhibition games due to injury.
That said, being able to participate in practice is a good sign that he could return to action in one of the first two games.
Via ESPN's Brian Windhorst: "He's working very, very hard to get back from this calf injury. Playing for the national team is extremely important to him. He's playing in his fourth Olympics."
The photo of Edwards and Durant will likely continue to get a lot of traction on social media due to the popularity of both players.
Edwards is coming off a fantastic year for the Minnesota Timberwolves where he averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
He led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2004.
On the other hand, Durant is still among the best players in the NBA at 35.
He averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Edwards and the Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs.