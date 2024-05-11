Photo Of Patrick Mahomes Went Viral At Thunder-Mavs Game
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home) for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
The Mavs won by a score of 105-101 to take a 2-1 lead in the series.
Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes was in attendance at the game, and a photo of him and his wife got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "3x champ courtside at Game 3! #NBACelebRow"
Mahomes is from Texas and has been seen at several Mavs games over the years.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs in 2023, but reached the Western Conference Finals in 2022.
Right now, the Mavs have one of the most talented duos in the league with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.
However, key role player P.J. Washington led the team with 27 points, six rebounds and two assists while shooting 11/23 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Dallas).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
As for Mahomes, he is the best player in the NFL and is coming off a season where he won his third Super Bowl.
He was the tenth pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech and has spent his entire career with Kansas City.