Photo Of Dallas Mavericks Star Klay Thompson Went Viral
Klay Thompson has spent his entire 13-year career playing for the Golden State Warriors.
However, the future Hall of Famer left Golden State (via free agency) to sign with the Dallas Mavericks.
Via Mavs PR on July 6: "The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have acquired 5-time All-Star Klay Thompson and a future 2nd-round pick as part of a six-team sign-and-trade deal in exchange for Josh Green and a future 2nd-round pick."
Recently, a photo of Thompson wearing a Dirk Nowitzki jersey went viral on social media.
Nowitzki is a Hall of Famer and seen as the best Mavs player in the franchise's history.
Via Jordan Lawley's Instagram Post: "First look at @klaythompson in a @dallasmavs jersey 👀🔥 @mitchellandness
Different kind of blue, same kind of summer. 🫡"
Thompson is an extremely exciting addition to the team because he is a four-time NBA Champion and one of the best shooters of all time.
Last season, he averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games (63 starts).
The Mavs have superstars Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, so Thompson will be able to get a lot of open looks.
They are coming off a year where they reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season.
As for Nowitzki, he spent his entire 21-year career with Dallas.
He led the Mavs to the 2011 NBA Championship over LeBron James and the Miami Heat.