Photo Of Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic Goes Viral
Nikola Jokic is seen by many as the best player in the NBA.
That said, the Denver Nuggets star is not on social media.
Therefore, fans do not get to see a lot of off-court updates on the three-time MVP.
Recently, the Nuggets made a post that contained photos of Jokic from a trip to China.
Their post had over 10,000 likes and 300,000 impressions.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Don’t tell his horses 🤫
📍Chengdu, China"
Many fans commented on the photos.
@uk_journalist: "So cute 🤍"
@AttractiveBeing: "Look at my (forever) MVP.
Who loves silly pandas, just like me.
We miss you Nikola!"
@yoitsguin: "Jokic with pandas is quality media"
@austin_rizz: "Nuggets always supportive of his side quests 🥹🥹🥹"
@michel_rivas17: "The GOAT"
@beequeen_bee31: "Jokic and pandas is a combo I didn't know I needed 🐼"
@vinsstaagram: "Now he going to want a panda. 😂"
@_charles10144_: "my goat."
Jokic finished the 2024-25 season with outstanding averages of 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.6% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He has spent all ten seasons of his NBA career playing for Denver.
They won the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
Via Real Sports: "Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA history to finish a season top 3 in PPG, RPG, & APG."
The Nuggets lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in seven games).