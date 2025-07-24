Fastbreak

Photo Of Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic Goes Viral

The Denver Nuggets posted photos of Nikola Jokic.

Jan 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Nikola Jokic is seen by many as the best player in the NBA.

That said, the Denver Nuggets star is not on social media.

Therefore, fans do not get to see a lot of off-court updates on the three-time MVP.

May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) warms up before game seven of the second round against the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Recently, the Nuggets made a post that contained photos of Jokic from a trip to China.

Their post had over 10,000 likes and 300,000 impressions.

Via The Denver Nuggets: "Don’t tell his horses 🤫

📍Chengdu, China"

Many fans commented on the photos.

@uk_journalist: "So cute 🤍"

@AttractiveBeing: "Look at my (forever) MVP.

Who loves silly pandas, just like me.

We miss you Nikola!"

@yoitsguin: "Jokic with pandas is quality media"

@austin_rizz: "Nuggets always supportive of his side quests 🥹🥹🥹"

@michel_rivas17: "The GOAT"

@beequeen_bee31: "Jokic and pandas is a combo I didn't know I needed 🐼"

@vinsstaagram: "Now he going to want a panda. 😂"

@_charles10144_: "my goat."

Apr 26, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) defends Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half of game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jokic finished the 2024-25 season with outstanding averages of 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.6% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 70 games.

He has spent all ten seasons of his NBA career playing for Denver.

They won the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.

Via Real Sports: "Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA history to finish a season top 3 in PPG, RPG, & APG."

The Nuggets lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in seven games).

