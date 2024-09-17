Photos Of LeBron James Has Lakers Fans Ecstatic For New NBA Season
LeBron James will be entering his 22nd season in the NBA next month.
Despite being 39, he still remains among the best players in the league.
On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers shared photos of James from a recent workout.
Via The Los Angeles Lakers: "Hoodie bron."
The post got Lakers fans very excited (on X and Instagram).
Via @BronMuse: "This will be the greatest 22nd season in sports history"
Via @_zaiire_: "LOOK AT HIS AURAAA"
Via @BronGotGame: "22 years in and still training like he has something to prove, truly a privelege to watch"
Via @jujoffer: "NBA teams in trouble..trouble"
Via @TheLakersAvenue: "Define “LOCKED IN” = LeHoodie James 👑"
Via @shpillo_: "turning 40 years old this December, fresh off an Olympic Gold Medal/MVP run just a month ago… already back in the gym preparing for next season knowing his squad is worst than last year. nobody ever been more dedicated than Bron 🫡"
@zewhara: "i can smell ring 5 already goat 😭🙏🏾"
Via @fivio_gzz6: "YALL WOKE THE KING UP 👀👀👀🔥🔥🔥"
Via @balloutm3mttd2k: "It's that time let's get a ring this year"
Via @crownme_jade: "He's back year22 loading💛💜father son duo"
James finished last year with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebonuds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Despite his success, the Lakers were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in five games).