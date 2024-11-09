Detroit Pistons Players Respond To Cade Cunningham's Instagram Post After Hawks Game
On Friday evening, the Detroit Pistons hosted the Atlanta Hawks in Michigan.
The game was a thriller and the Pistons won by a score of 122-121 to improve to 4-6 in their first ten games.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Detroit won their 4th game of the season last year on Jan. 15.
They are now 4-6 and playing organized, fun basketball."
Cade Cunningham finished his night with 22 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/17 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Cade Cunningham is the only player this season to record three consecutive triple-doubles.
The first Piston to do so since Grant Hill (1997)."
After the victory, Cunningham made a post to Instagram.
Many Pistons players reacted to his post.
Jaden Ivey: "My brudda is HIM🤞🏾❤️"
Bobi Klintman: "Mr triple double 🤝"
Tobias Harris: "🔥🔥❕❕"
Isaiah Stewart: "Franchise 👊🏾🔋💯"
Cunningham is now averaging 22.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 10 games.
Following the Hawks, the Pistons will resume action on Sunday afternoon when they host Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets.
The Pistons have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season when Blake Griffin was still on the roster.
Cunningham was the first pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
He is in his fourth NBA season (all with the Pistons).