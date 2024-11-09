Fastbreak

Detroit Pistons Players Respond To Cade Cunningham's Instagram Post After Hawks Game

Cade Cunningham made a post to Instagram after Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Mar 27, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates after making a three point shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates after making a three point shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the Detroit Pistons hosted the Atlanta Hawks in Michigan.

The game was a thriller and the Pistons won by a score of 122-121 to improve to 4-6 in their first ten games.

Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Detroit won their 4th game of the season last year on Jan. 15.

They are now 4-6 and playing organized, fun basketball."

Cade Cunningham finished his night with 22 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/17 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.

Via StatMamba: "Cade Cunningham is the only player this season to record three consecutive triple-doubles.

The first Piston to do so since Grant Hill (1997)."

After the victory, Cunningham made a post to Instagram.

Many Pistons players reacted to his post.

Jaden Ivey: "My brudda is HIM🤞🏾❤️"

Bobi Klintman: "Mr triple double 🤝"

Tobias Harris: "🔥🔥❕❕"

Isaiah Stewart: "Franchise 👊🏾🔋💯"

Cunningham is now averaging 22.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 10 games.

Pistons NBA
Nov 8, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket next to Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

Following the Hawks, the Pistons will resume action on Sunday afternoon when they host Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets.

The Pistons have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season when Blake Griffin was still on the roster.

Cunningham was the first pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

He is in his fourth NBA season (all with the Pistons).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.