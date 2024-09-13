Tobias Harris Reacts To Boban Marjanovic's Instagram Post
Boban Marjanovic is coming off a season where he appeared in 14 games for the Houston Rockets.
He finished the year with averages of 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field.
On Friday, the NBA free agent made a post to Instagram that had over 20,000 likes and 150 comments in two hours.
Marjanovic captioned his post: "Warm up time! 😂😎🔥"
One person to leave a comment was his former teammate Tobias Harris.
Harris wrote: "🐐"
Harris and Marjanovic have been teammates multiple times over their NBA careers.
They were most recently together on the Philadelphia 76ers (in 2019).
Marjanovic has spent nine seasons in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers.
His career averages are 5.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 57.8% from the field in 331 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 31 NBA playoff games (three starts).
Meanwhile, Harris is coming off a year where he averaged 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 70 games for the 76ers.
Over the offseason, the former Tennessee star signed with the Pistons.
Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on July 1: "Tobias Harris has agreed to a two-year, $52 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN."
This will be his second stop with the Pistons.
He has also played for the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers over 13 seasons.