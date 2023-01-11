Opinion: Former 6th Overall Pick Could Be A Good Signing For Several Teams

Former 6th overall pick Willie Cauley-Stein still remains a free agent on January 11.

On January 5, NBA teams were officially allowed to sign players to ten-day contracts, which means there will likely be many signings made over the next few months.

In addition, many talented free agents remain available to be signed.

One of them is former sixth overall pick Willie Cauley-Stein, who spent last season playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks.

I believe that the Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, or Brooklyn Nets should consider adding the former Kentucky star.

Why?