Opinion: Former 6th Overall Pick Could Be A Good Signing For Several Teams
Former 6th overall pick Willie Cauley-Stein still remains a free agent on January 11.
On January 5, NBA teams were officially allowed to sign players to ten-day contracts, which means there will likely be many signings made over the next few months.
In addition, many talented free agents remain available to be signed.
One of them is former sixth overall pick Willie Cauley-Stein, who spent last season playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks.
I believe that the Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, or Brooklyn Nets should consider adding the former Kentucky star.
Why?
- Atlanta Hawks: The Hawks have played the last seven games without Clint Capela, so they are in need of another center. On Wednesday morning, the team announced that they had signed veteran Derrick Favors. If they do not re-sign the former Georgia Tech star after the ten days are up, Cauley-Stein would be an excellent option.
- Brooklyn Nets: The Nets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA and have gone an outstanding 15-1 in their last 16 games. However, they are ranked last in the league in rebounds per game. Cauley-Stein has career averages of 5.9 rebounds per contest and averaged a career-high 8.4 rebounds during the 2019 NBA season. He could provide depth off their bench to help them improve their rebounding numbers.
- Dallas Mavericks: Cauley-Stein has played in 84 regular season games (and six NBA Playoff games) for the Mavs. Currently, they are 28th in the NBA in rebounds per game. He is familiar with the team, and he could be a big boost to their bench.