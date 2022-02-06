Stinar For 3: Andrew Wiggins Makes All-Star Game As A Starter

Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins making the All-Star game as a starter in the latest episode of Stinar For 3.

Andrew Wiggins was named to the 2021 All-Star game as a starter, and the 26-year-old has had one of the more interesting careers ever seen by an NBA player.

He is from Canada, but also played basketball at a prep school in West Virginia at the end of his high school career.

After being regarded by everyone as the top prospect, he went to play college basketball at the University of Kansas where he played for one season, before being drafted as the first overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

The expectations for him coming into college and professional basketball were some of the highest that have ever been placed on an athlete.

The Cleveland Cavaliers had the first overall pick in 2014, and Wiggins was selected by Cleveland.

However, LeBron James rejoined the Cavs that summer, and the team instantly went from rebuilding to win-now mode.

Therefore, the Cavs traded the teenager to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Kevin Love before he ever played in a game for them.

With the Timberwolves, he had a solid start to his NBA career, but he never turned into a superstar or even an All-Star that everyone expected him too.

They made the playoffs just one time during his five and a half seasons with the franchise.

He averaged over 20 points per game in three of those seasons, but there was never a feeling like he was truly going to be able to be the best player on a good team.

In 2020, he was traded to the Warriors and that season and last season they missed the postseason.

However, this season they are back to being one of the best teams in the NBA.

There is a case to be made that they are the best dynasty post-Michael Jordan, so now Wiggins finds himself playing with three-time champions Steph Curry and Klay Thompson and he is thriving.

He is an excellent defender, and is averaging 18.2 points per game for the second seed in the Western Conference (the Warriors are 40-13).

The career of Wiggins has felt so long, but truly he is just hitting his prime and the best is maybe yet to come.