Stinar For 3: Is It Too Early To Worry About The Nets?

Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about the Brooklyn Nets in the latest episode of Stinar For 3.

The Brooklyn Nets have one of the best rosters of all-time on paper with superstars Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant.

However, they are struggling right now, and have rarely had all three players on the court at the same time.

Durant is currently out for an extended period with a knee injury, Harden has missed the last two games and Irving can only play in games on the road (due to the vaccine mandate).

It's no surprise that the inconsistency has led to them slipping in the standings.

At one point this season they had occupied the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Right now?

They are the sixth seed in the east, have lost four games in a row and are just 4-6 in their last ten games.

Is it too early to worry about the Nets?

Most of the time in the NBA, the 82 regular season games are not the biggest indication of who will make the NBA Finals.

The Utah Jazz had the best record in the NBA last year, and lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Therefore, the regular season usually is not something that truly needs to be worried about for the elite teams.

However, this Nets team is different than just falling in the standings.

The inconsistency and health issues could come back to hurt them in the playoffs.

Even last year, James Harden and Kyrie Irving both dealt with injuries in the second round, and they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.

At some point, they will need to all three superstars to play together for a long stretch of time, or they are in jeopardy of having one of the greatest collections of talent in league history never have a deep playoff run.