Stinar For 3: Rondo Is A Great Addition For The Cavs

Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about the Cleveland Cavaliers addition of Rajon Rondo in the latest episode of Stinar For 3.

Last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Rajon Rondo from the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team trade that also included the New York Knicks.

The Cavs have not been to the postseason since the 2018 season when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals.

However, they are 22-18 in 40 games, and they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference this season.

Ricky Rubio had been having an outstanding season as their starting point guard, and averaged 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists in 34 games.

However, the veteran point guard tore his ACL, and is out for the remainder of the season.

Therefore, the Cavs needed a new point guard, and that is why they went out and got Rondo.

Since the trade, Rondo has played in two games.

The first game was a win in Oregon against the Portland Trail Blazers, and Rondo had 11 points, five assists, three rebounds and one steal.

In the second game, the Cavs lost to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night in San Francisco.

While they lost, he still had a very productive game; scoring 15 points, grabbing three rebounds and dishing out five assists on the night.

At 35-years-old, Rondo will not be the four-time All-Star point guard that he was on the Boston Celtics, but he is still a serviceable veteran with an incredible basketball IQ.

He is also a two-time NBA Champion, and that adds even more experience to a young locker room that is learning how to win.