Stinar For 3: The Suns Are The Best Team In The NBA

Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about the Phoenix Suns in the latest episode of Stinar For 3.

The Phoenix Suns had not made the playoffs for an entire decade, before they made the NBA Finals last season.

Therefore, their magical playoff run caught a lot of people by surprise.

While they did not win the NBA title (they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games), they still won the Western Conference, and in Chris Paul's first season with the franchise he transformed the perception of the team.

Was it just a fluke?

Clearly, not even close.

The Suns have been the most dominant team in the entire NBA this season, and have a 37-9 record in 46 games.

They have the best record in the NBA, and are the first seed in the Western Conference.

Earlier in the season, they had an incredible 18-game winning streak, and after going back and forth with the Golden State Warriors for the top seed in the west, they are now 3.5 games ahead of them in the standings.

They've also shown the next man up mentality, because they have not had starting center Deandre Ayton in each of the last four games, and they have won all four times.

They rank third in the NBA in points per game, fifth in assists per game and first in field goal percentage.

There is not really anything that they have done poorly this season.

On Wednesday evening they will take on the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, and they will be looking for their eighth straight win of the season.

Right now, there is nobody better than the Suns in the entire NBA.