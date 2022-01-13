Stinar For 3: Have The Trail Blazers Peaked?

Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about the Portland Trail Blazers in the latest episode of Stinar For 3.

The Portland Trail Blazers made the Western Conference in 2019, but were swept by the Golden State Warriors.

That was the furthest they had been in the playoffs since the 2000 NBA season, and while they have been a consistent presence in the postseason, they have lost in the first round in each of the last two seasons and four out of the last five seasons.

This season, they do not even appear as if they are a legitimate playoff team, and in a large part it is truly due to injuries, but even without the injuries, they simply appear out of gas.

C.J. McCollum has not played since December 4, and Damian Lillard has missed the last five games, and has now underwent surgery which keeps him sidelined for quite some time.

This all comes with the Trail Blazers sitting as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 16-24 record in 40 games.

If the playoffs began right now, they would be the last team that made the play-in tournament, so it's not like their season is over.

However, this is a team that had the roster of someone who is trying to do a lot more than squeak into a first-round playoff series.

Lillard is 31-years-old, and McCollum is 30-years-old, so they are quite simply running out of time.

Not to mention the fact that the star guards have played together since 2011-12.

That trip to the Conference Finals in 2019 is nothing to be ashamed of, because a lot of tandems never even make it that far.

However, they might have simply maxed out what they can do this with roster, and age and injuries are only make that clearer.