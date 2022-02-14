Skip to main content

Grading The James Harden Trade

Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about the trade that sent James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers in the latest episode of Stinar For 3.

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers pulled off the biggest trade of the season last week when they made a blockbuster deal centered around James Harden and Ben Simmons. 

The two teams are in the rare position of trading superstars, while they are both still contenders.  

Many times a deal is done where a bad team sends a contender a star player. 

In this case, both teams probably feel like they can win the NBA Championship this year after trading away an All-Star.

The Nets got Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, while the 76ers got Harden and Paul Milsap. 

Who won the trade?

The trade has a lot of uniqueness, and another thing to point out is the fact that both the Nets and 76ers may have both won the trade. 

Each team is getting better because of the deal. 

The 76ers had not had Simmons play in one game this season, while the Nets were not playing well with or without Harden. 

Now, the 76ers replace a player who was not playing with one of the top-ten players in the world, and the Nets add a 25-year-old, who is also a three-time All-Star and one of the best defenders in all of the NBA. 

Not to mention they also get Seth Curry, who is averaging 15.0 points on 40% shooting from the three-point range. 

Each team filled a gap in their roster that likely makes them more of a contender than they were before. 

The most intriguing ending to the saga between the Nets and 76ers would be a battle of the two teams in the playoffs this season.  

76ers Grade: A

Nets Grade: A

USATSI_17321952_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Grading The James Harden Trade

49 seconds ago
USATSI_13796447_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Bucks Game

1 minute ago
USATSI_17179172_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers

2 minutes ago
USATSI_13619898_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Kings

3 minutes ago
USATSI_16009072_168388303_lowres
News

Ben Simmons' Status For Kings-Nets Game

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17637417_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Thunder

1 hour ago
USATSI_17209675_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Spurs

2 hours ago
USATSI_17089617_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Clippers

2 hours ago
USATSI_17225718_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted Before Saturday's Game

2 hours ago