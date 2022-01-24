Skip to main content

Can C.J. McCollum Save The Trail Blazers Season?

Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about the Portland Trail Blazers in the latest episode of Stinar For 3.

The Portland Trail Blazers have had a tough season, because they currently have a 20-26 record in 46 games played, and are currently the tenth seed in the Western Conference.  

If the playoffs ended right now, they would be the final spot in the play-in tournament, and have to win two straight games in order to make the playoffs.  

In 2019, they made the Western Conference Finals (and got swept by the Golden State Warriors) and since then they have lost in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.  

The problem is that they have been going backwards. 

Not to mention they have also had injuries this season to their top players Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. 

Lillard is currently out, and has missed 17 games already this season. 

As for McCollum, he just returned, but has missed 19 games this season. 

Now that he is back, the question is can McCollum keep the Trail Blazers competitive and in the playoff picture? 

He's 30-years-old and is averaging 20.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. 

On Sunday against the Raptors, he played 38 minutes (so he's clearly back to being healthy) and scored 19 points, grabbed ten rebounds and dished out six assists. 

He is one of the best players in the NBA, but is not a superstar. 

Now, he will have a chance to carry the team with Lillard still out. 

There is very little chance that they could actually make a run in the playoffs even if Lillard returns, so the franchise has to decide if it wants to fight to get into the playoffs or enter into a full rebuilding mode for the rest of the season to get a top draft pick this summer. 

USATSI_16161159_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Can C.J. McCollum Save The Trail Blazers Season?

15 seconds ago
USATSI_17553054_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Julius Randle Said After The Knicks Beat The Clippers

10 minutes ago
USATSI_14469008_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted About His Injury In The Clippers-Knicks Game

10 minutes ago
USATSI_17543171_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Bulls

10 minutes ago
USATSI_17191022_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Patrick Beverley's Status For Nets-Timberwolves Game

11 minutes ago
USATSI_17349100_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Nets

11 minutes ago
USATSI_13944666_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Warriors Game

11 minutes ago
USATSI_17134080_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets And Pistons Starting Lineups

12 minutes ago
USATSI_17532226_168388303_lowres
Injuries

The Bulls Have Announced A Huge Injury Update On Alex Caruso

12 minutes ago