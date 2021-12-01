Stinar For 3: How Good Will DeMarcus Cousins Be For The Bucks?

FastBreak on FanNation reporter Ben Stinar sat down with Haley Jordan to talk about the Milwaukee Bucks signing former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

The Milwaukee Bucks made big news on Tuesday when they announced the signing of former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

The announcement from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below.

They also shared photos and a video of him at practice, which can also be seen embedded below.

Cousins was a first-round pick in 2010, and was a rising superstar for the Sacramento Kings before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016-17.

He was also an All-Star the following season on the Pelicans, but injured his Achilles during the season.

Ever since then, the 31-year-old has dealt with injures, and bounced around teams to the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.

How will Cousins fit in with the Bucks?

This has the potential to be a great find by the Bucks, because they already have a team that won an NBA title last season and have a superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo that is surrounded by a fantastic roster.

Therefore, Cousins is not going to be asked to do too much.

He's clearly not the player he was on Sacramento and New Orleans, but for the Clippers in the playoffs last season he averaged 7.6 points and shot 40% from the three-point range in seven games.

If he could put up numbers like that for the Bucks, he'd be an ideal fit on their roster.

At worst the move doesn't work and they cut ties, and at best the work could help them win an NBA Championship for the second straight season.