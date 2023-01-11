Opinion: Jacque Vaughn Will Be The NBA's Head Coach Of The Year

Jacque Vaughn has done an excellent job after taking over as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

On November 1, the Brooklyn Nets were 2-5 in their first seven games, and the franchise looked nothing like a championship contender.

The team fired head coach Steve Nash, which left Jacque Vaughn as the interim head coach.

Less than two weeks later, they removed the interim tag and named Vaughn as the head coach.

Since Vaughn has taken over, the Nets have been outstanding and have gone 25-8 in 33 games.

In addition, the Nets were recently on a 12-game winning streak, and they have gone 15-1 in their last 16 games.

The team is loaded with talents such as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.

That said, they have only won one playoff series during Durant and Irving's tenure, and the team looked like it could miss the NBA Playoffs with the way they started the season.

Therefore, Vaughn's turnaround of the franchise is remarkable, and he should be the frontrunner to win the NBA's 2023 Head Coach of The Year Award.

According to SISportsbook, Vaughn is currently the favorite with +180 odds of winning the award.

Top-five (via SISportsbook):

Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn: (+180) Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla (+225) New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green (+300) Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins (+600) Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone (+700)

The Nets are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-13 record in 40 games, and they are only 1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for first.

They will host the Celtics at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday night.