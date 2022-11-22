Opinion: The Nets Should Sign This Former 3rd Overall Pick

The Brooklyn Nets (8-9) have had a very volatile start to the season, but they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and have gone 7-4 over their last 11 games.

One of their biggest struggles has been rebounding.

The Nets rank 28th in the NBA in total rebounds per game (48.5 RPG).

Right now, there are still plenty of free agents on the market that could help the Nets in that category.

Derrick Favors, who was the third overall pick by the New Jersey Nets (before they moved to Brooklyn), could be a good option for them to look at.

The former Georgia Tech star is only 31 years old and is a solid rebounder.

Last season, he played in 39 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and in 16.7 minutes per game, he averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds.

Over the offseason, he was traded to the Houston Rockets and then waived.

Based on the fact the NBA season is already in it's the second month, Favors could likely be signed for the veteran's minimum or a deal that isn't fully guaranteed.

Therefore, signing him would contain no risk for the Nets.

He has averaged at least 7.1 rebounds per contest in seven out of his 12 seasons in the NBA.

The Nets have a team that is filled with veterans, and while they have not been good, they are expected to be a contender.

Favors would be a good option for them to have off the bench for 10-15 minutes per game to help fill rebounding holes.