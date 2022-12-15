Opinion: This Player Should Make The 2023 NBA All-Star Game

I believe that Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should make the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in rebuilding mode and are currently 11-17 in their first 28 games.

They are the 12th seed in the Western Conference and making the NBA Playoffs will be tough this season.

However, they have been able to remain competitive because of the stellar play of fifth-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The former 11th-overall pick is currently averaging 31.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest in 26 games.

He is also shooting 50.6% from the field and playing 35.6 minutes per contest.

The former Kentucky star ranks sixth in the entire NBA with a 32.9% usage rate.

He has been doing everything he can and playing like a top-15 player in the NBA.

If the Thunder had an All-Star or another outstanding veteran on the roster, it's possible that they would be much higher in the standings right now.

I think Gilgeous-Alexander should be a lock to make the 2023 NBA All-Star Game if he continues to play like this (or even close to this level).

While a team's record sometimes plays a role in a player making the All-Star Game or winning an award, it's clear that Gilgeous-Alexander is maximizing the capabilities of the current Thunder roster.

He is fourth in the NBA in points per game and tied for fifth in steals per game.

In three of his last six games, Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33+ points.

The Thunder will play their next game Friday night when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.