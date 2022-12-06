Opinion: This Player Should Make His 1st NBA All-Star Game In 2023

Tyrese Haliburton has been playing outstanding to start the 2022-23 season.

The former 12th-overall pick played the first one and a half seasons of his NBA career with the Sacramento Kings before being traded to the Indiana Pacers during the middle of last season.

Coming into the year, the Pacers did not have any expectations.

That being said, they currently look like a team that will make the NBA Playoffs.

Haliburton has missed the last two games, but the Pacers are currently 13-11 in their first 24 games and tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Haliburton's dominant play has been a massive reason for the good start to the season.

The former Iowa State star is averaging 19.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.8 steals per contest (the points, assists and steals lead the entire team).

In addition, he is leading the NBA in assists per game by a large margin.

With the way he has played, there is no question that he should make his first career NBA All-Star Game.

At just 22 years old, he has established himself as one of the top point guards in the Eastern Conference (and the entire NBA).

Last season, the Pacers were the 13th seed in the east with a 25-57 record.

Right now, they have had one of the most shocking turnarounds out of any team in the NBA this season.

I believe Haliburton will be the main reason why and should be an All-Star in 2023.