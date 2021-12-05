Stinar For 3: Could The Nets And Knicks Become A Real Rivalry?

FastBreak on FanNation reporter Ben Stinar sat down with Haley Jordan to talk about the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets before the Nets beat the Knicks last Tuesday night.

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the New York Knicks 112-110 last Tuesday evening in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center.

The game was an absolute thriller with the outcome coming down to the final seconds.

James Johnson was fouled by Mitchell Robinson with just over two seconds left on the clock, and he nailed both free throws to give the Nets the lead.

The free throws came after the Evan Fournier had just hit a huge three-pointer to tie the game.

After Johnson hit the pair of free throws, the Knicks still had a chance, but with no timeouts left Fournier had to chuck up a far shot that didn't go down as time expired.

Can the Nets and Knicks be a real rivalry?

The Knicks have always been New York's team, because they have played there for many decades and their games are in one of the most famous arenas in the world, Madison Square Garden.

Even when the Nets played just down the road in New Jersey, led by future Hall of Famers Jason Kidd and Vince Carter, they never had the popularity of the Knicks, even when the Nets were good and the Knicks were lousy.

During the 2012-13 season, the Nets moved to Brooklyn to play at Barclays Center, and ironically, both teams were good at the same time.

The Nets were led by a big-three of Deron Williams, Joe Johnson and Brook Lopez, while the Knicks had Carmelo Anthony and a ton of veterans.

However, after that season the Knicks did not make the playoffs again until last year, and the Nets who were still solid for a few more seasons after 2013, missed the playoffs from 2016-18.

Now, both teams are once again good at the same time, and there is a real chance that they could finally build a consistent rivalry in one of the most popular basketball cities in the entire world.