    • November 19, 2021
    Stinar For 3: Who's Going To Be The First NBA Team To Get To 20 Wins?

    Fastbreak on FanNation reporter Ben Stinar sat down with Haley Jordan to talk about who the first NBA team to get to 20 wins will be this season in Episode 13 of our daily video on hot topics around the league.
    The 2021-22 NBA season has been off to a great start, and there have been some surprises and also other things that were totally expected. 

    Right now, the best team in the NBA is the Golden State Warriors who are 13-2 in their first 15 games. 

    No other team has 12 wins in the entire league, but there are three teams who have 11 wins. 

    The Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat are the three teams that are the closest to the Warriors in the standings. 

    There are also two teams in the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls (both nice surprises) that have 10 wins on the season. 

    Who will be the first team to get 20 wins?

    The Warriors are no question going to be the team that gets to the 20-win mark first. 

    Sure, the Nets have a legitimate chance. 

    When James Harden and Kevin Durant are on the floor anything can happen, because how much talent they have. 

    However, Steph Curry and the Warriors are playing like an absolute well oiled machine, and after missing the playoffs for two seasons in a row it appears as if they have gained the status of an elite team once again. 

    The Wizards and Bulls have been a really nice surprise, because the Bulls have not made the playoffs since 2017, and the Wizards have a totally new roster after trading Russell Westbrook. 

    That being said, they are just not on the same level was the Warriors right now. 

    The other wildcard to get to the 20-win mark first would be the Suns, because they are on a 10-game winning streak after starting out the season 1-3. 

