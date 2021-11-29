Stinar For Three: Warriors-Suns Preview

FastBreak on FanNation reporter Ben Stinar sat down with Haley Jordan to talk about the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns matchup on Tuesday.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, and the matchup comes at the perfect time.

Coming into the game, the two teams are the best in the NBA.

The Warriors have an 18-2 record in their first 20 games, and the Suns, who started the season 1-3, are now 17-3 and on a 16-game winning streak.

Game Preview:

The Suns are 2.5-point favorites for the game, according to SISportsbook.com on Monday afternoon.

While the line will surely change by Tuesday night, it's a good barometer of what people are expecting.

The Warriors have the better record, but the Suns have won 16 straight and will be hosting the game in Arizona.

Last season the teams squared off three times, and the Suns came away victorious in two out of the three.

However, the Warriors won the most recent game.

Something interesting is that this is the first time these teams are facing off when they are both elite.

The Warriors dominated the NBA for five straight seasons from 2015-19, but the Suns were one of the worst teams in the NBA during that span.

Last season the Suns made the NBA Finals led by their new addition in All-Star Chris Paul, but the Warriors have missed the postseason the last two seasons.

When Paul was on the Clippers, the Warriors and Clippers had some good battles in the Western Conference Playoffs.

Injury wise the Suns have been relatively healthy, but the Warriors have been without two of their most important players in James Wiseman and Klay Thompson.

The game will take place at 10 P.M. Eastern Time on TNT.