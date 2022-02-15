Stinar For 3: Grading The James Harden Trade

Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about the trade that sent James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers in the latest episode of Stinar For 3.

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers pulled off the biggest trade of the season last week when they made a blockbuster deal centered around James Harden and Ben Simmons.

The two teams are in the rare position of trading superstars, while they are both still contenders.

Many times a deal is done where a bad team sends a contender a star player.

In this case, both teams probably feel like they can win the NBA Championship this year after trading away an All-Star.

The Nets got Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks, while the 76ers got Harden and Paul Milsap.

Who won the trade?

The trade has a lot of uniqueness, and another thing to point out is the fact that both the Nets and 76ers may have both won the trade.

Each team is getting better because of the deal.

The 76ers had not had Simmons play in one game this season, while the Nets were not playing well with or without Harden.

Now, the 76ers replace a player who was not playing with one of the top-ten players in the world, and the Nets add a 25-year-old, who is also a three-time All-Star and one of the best defenders in all of the NBA.

Not to mention they also get Seth Curry, who is averaging 15.0 points on 40% shooting from the three-point range.

Each team filled a gap in their roster that likely makes them more of a contender than they were before.

The most intriguing ending to the saga between the Nets and 76ers would be a battle of the two teams in the playoffs this season.

76ers Grade: A

Nets Grade: A