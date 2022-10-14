The Fast Break Podcast: Previewing The 2022-23 NBA Season

The podcast that everyone has been waiting for is finally here with the arrival of The Fast Break Podcast!

Fastbreak on FanNation's Brett Siegel is joined in the inaugural episode of the podcast by Bally Sports NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson [1:10] and Fastbreak's Ben Stinar [28:30] to not only preview the 2022-23 NBA season, but discuss some of the latest transactions around the league and give some predictions as to what we should expect to see this season.

To ensure that you do not miss future episodes of The Fast Break Podcast and other exclusive interviews from around the NBA, be sure to like and subscribe on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and wherever else you may be listening.

The Golden State Warriors are the defending champions heading into the new NBA season, but quite a few other teams have the talent they need to compete at the highest level possible. The Brooklyn Nets were brought up as a championship contender and Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson made it clear that regardless of what has happened with this team, they are still in the title discussion.

Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson [4:50] - “Do I think the Nets can win a championship? Yeah they can. But it is an 82-game season and there are a lot of peaks and valleys and ebbs and flows as to what goes on. And I think over the last couple of years, the Nets and the Sixers have both been the favorite… I do think the Nets have a chance just as much as the other teams I named.”

Obviously they are the defending champions, but the Golden State Warriors have been in the news for the wrong reasons lately due to an altercation at practice between four-time All-Star Draymond Green and rising star Jordan Poole.

Many have been quick to point this out as a flaw in this dynasty and there has been a ton of speculation that this could be a reason for the Warriors to possibly move on from Green, but Brett and Scoop B tend to think otherwise [18:30].

Siegel: One thing everybody is talking about right now is this Draymond Green situation and the altercation he had at practice with Jordan Poole. I am sure everybody has seen the video by now, the Warriors are not happy that this video got out, but it ultimately did. Scoop, I got to ask you because me personally, I am a little bit on the fence. I do see an issue with this situation, but then again I don’t because you had the same kind of thing happen with Michael Jordan when he punched Steve Kerr in 1995 and we all know what happened after that with the Bulls going on to win the Finals and there are so many similarities that you can make between Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls teams and the Golden State Warriors over the last few years. Do you think that this could be a potential flaw in the Warriors that could start to unravel into something major or do you think this is just something that they are kind of burry and move on from?

Robinson: No, I think they are going to work it out. I think they are going to work it out because they are the defending champions and also because they’ve seen this before but not like that. You saw KD [Kevin Durant] and Draymond got into it, but we never saw what they were like in practice. The difference here is that the tape was released. Prior to that, we only heard from urban legend.

Siegel: I completely agree with you. I think that the Warriors are going to move on from this because that is who they are as an organization. They’ve always seen conflict and they’ve always had a solution for it. These guys like Curry, Klay, Draymond, even Wiggins, you have Iguodala. They are a veteran group and know how to move on from things like this.

Discussing teams that could contend for a championship in the Eastern Conference, Fastbreak’s Ben Stinar did not hold back when claiming that it is time for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to cement himself as one of the best players not only of this generation, but in NBA history by taking the Bucks back to the NBA Finals.

Ben Stinar [40:43] - “Khris Middleton got hurt last year, but Giannis [Antetokounmpo] still took them to seven versus Boston. I don’t think Boston gets back to the finals, especially after the offseason drama. But, Milwaukee; I still think that Giannis is in an interesting position. He is right on that cusp of ‘Okay, you can go down this path of all-time, all-time, all-time great’ or you can just be like ‘Oh, you were just one of the best players of your generation.’ He’s in this little period where he is flirting with Top-15 ever. If he were to get another championship or two in the next three years, do you realize what people will be saying about him? I am looking at Giannis as like okay, this is your window to cement yourself as one of the greatest players ever.”

Be sure to follow Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA), Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) and Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) on Twitter.