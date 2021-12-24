Stinar For 3: How Have The Grizzlies Been So Good?

Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    How Have The Grizzlies Been So Good?

    Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about the Memphis Grizzlies in the latest episode of Stinar For 3.
    The Memphis Grizzlies made the postseason last year as a young team on the rise that shocked a lot of people. 

    They knocked off the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors in their two play-in games just to make the playoffs. 

    This season they got off to a fantastic start, but then star point guard Ja Morant went down with a knee-injury, and missed 12 games. 

    However, in those 12 games the team went 10-2 in those games. 

    Morant returned last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (which they lost), but they still have an impressive 19-13 record in 32 games, and they are the fourth seed in the Western Conference. 

    How are the Grizzles doing it?

    First things first, the Grizzlies have always had an unbelievable culture in their years dating back to Zach Randolph, Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. 

    They're 11-8 in 19 games at home this season, and on the road they've gone 8-5 in 13 games. 

    According to Teamrankings.com, the Grizzlies are seventh in the NBA in points per game (110.8), fourth in blocks per game (5.8) and ninth in assists per game (25.2). 

    Therefore, they are top-ten in some very important statistics in the NBA, and that's one of the biggest reasons they have been so good.   

    They play as a team.  

    Of course they are not better without Morant, but they were able to play well without him because of how they play together as a team. 

    If the playoffs ended right now, they would have home-court advantage in the loaded Western Conference, which just about no one would have predicted before the season. 

    The way they have played so far gives no indications that they cannot keep this up. 

    They are not relying on just one player, they win games on the road and they defend their home court. 

    The question will soon become, how far can they actually go in the postseason? 

