Stinar For 3: What To Make Of The Warriors And Suns Matchups Last Week

The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns played twice last week, and each team one on their home floor. Right now, they both have the best record int he entire NBA.

The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns are the two best teams in the NBA to start the 2021-22 season.

Both teams are 20-4 in their first 24 games of the season, and ironically they played each other twice last week.

The Suns won the first game in Arizona 104-96, which at the time extended their winning streak, and ended the wining streak the Warriors had.

They then played once again on Friday, but this time they played in California, and the Suns were also without two-time All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker who injured his hamstring in their first matchup.

The Warriors won the second game 118-96, which ended the Suns franchise-record 18-game winning streak.

What to make of the first two matchups?

The NBA is notorious for regular season matchups not meaning anything when the playoffs come around, because of how different the game can be in a seven-game series in the playoffs.

However, the two matchups between the Warriors and Suns were some of the best environments that this regular season will have, because of how good the two teams are.

Even better, the two teams will square off in Phoenix, Arizona on Christmas.

In the first game, the Suns came out and blew out the Warriors, and Steph Curry had one of the worst shooting nights of his entire career (technically the worst).

Even though Booker left the game early, Deandre Ayton went off for 24 points and 11 rebounds and Chris Paul had 15 points and 11 assists.

In the second game, the Suns had to play the entire game without Booker, and even though Ayton once again had good night with 23 points, no one else even scored more than 12 points.

Therefore, these two games really actually don't mean much for what a playoff series could look like, because Curry probably never again has a poor shooting night in the way that he did in the first matchup, and the Suns were completely without Booker in the second game.