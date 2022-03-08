Stinar For 3: Will The Knicks Miss The Playoffs?

Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about the New York Knicks in the latest episode of Stinar For 3.

The New York Knicks went 41-31 last season, which gave them the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and home-court advantage in the playoffs.

Although they lost in five games to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, the season was a big surprise to the rest of the NBA and its fans.

Tom Thibodeau won the NBA's Head Coach of The Year, and Julius Randle made the first All-Star game of his career.

Unfortunately, they have not been able to carry the momentum over from last season to this season.

After starting out the year 5-1, they have gone just 21-37 in the 58 games played since then.

On Sunday night, they beat the Los Angeles Clippers, but the win snapped a seven-game losing streak, and they are still just 1-9 in their last ten games overall.

They have 18 games left in their season, and currently they are five-games behind the Hawks for the tenth seed, which is the final seed for the play-in tournament.

The playoffs are not out of the question, but they will be very challenging, and they will have to go on a big winning-streak at some point in the next few weeks.

Crazier things have happened, but it will be an uphill climb.

Even if they pulled off the unthinkable and got into the play-in tournament, the playoffs will still be a tall task.

The question for the Knicks should turn to their future, and if Thibodeau is the right coach and if Randle is the right star to lead the franchise going forward.