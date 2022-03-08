Skip to main content

Will The Knicks Miss The Playoffs?

Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about the New York Knicks in the latest episode of Stinar For 3.

The New York Knicks went 41-31 last season, which gave them the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and home-court advantage in the playoffs. 

Although they lost in five games to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, the season was a big surprise to the rest of the NBA and its fans. 

Tom Thibodeau won the NBA's Head Coach of The Year, and Julius Randle made the first All-Star game of his career. 

Unfortunately, they have not been able to carry the momentum over from last season to this season.  

After starting out the year 5-1, they have gone just 21-37 in the 58 games played since then.  

On Sunday night, they beat the Los Angeles Clippers, but the win snapped a seven-game losing streak, and they are still just 1-9 in their last ten games overall.  

They have 18 games left in their season, and currently they are five-games behind the  Hawks for the tenth seed, which is the final seed for the play-in tournament. 

The playoffs are not out of the question, but they will be very challenging, and they will have to go on a big winning-streak at some point in the next few weeks. 

Crazier things have happened, but it will be an uphill climb. 

Even if they pulled off the unthinkable and got into the play-in tournament, the playoffs will still be a tall task. 

The question for the Knicks should turn to their future, and if Thibodeau is the right coach and if Randle is the right star to lead the franchise going forward. 

USATSI_16840503_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Love Posted To Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Raptors

By Ben Stinar30 seconds ago
USATSI_17627461_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Stinar For 3: Will The Knicks Miss The Playoffs?

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17843979_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_17219434_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Kings

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_16005468_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Kings

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_17440699_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Available Players Against The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago
USATSI_17490128_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_17167949_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_9999390_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry And Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago