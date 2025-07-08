Portland Trail Blazers Officially Announce Trade For 2x NBA All-Star
Jrue Holiday has been one of the most important role players in NBA history.
The two-time NBA Champion is coming off a year where he averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field in 62 games for the Boston Celtics.
On Monday, the Portland Trail Blazers officially announced that they had acquired Holiday in a trade.
Via Trailblazers.com: "PORTLAND, Ore. (July 7, 2025) – The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired two-time All-Star guard Jrue Holiday from the Boston Celtics in exchange for guard Anfernee Simons, the team announced today."
Holiday was the 17th pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
He has spent 16 seasons playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks (and Celtics).
The two-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 1,037 games.
Via Casey Holdahl: "The trade acquiring Jrue Holiday from Boston in exchange for Anfernee Simons has gone official. Two things of note...
No additional draft capital changing hands, deal is just Holiday for Simons
Holiday will wear no. 5"
The Trail Blazers finished last season as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.
They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2020-21 season when Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were still on the roster.
