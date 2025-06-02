Fastbreak

Portland Trail Blazers Owe Deandre Ayton A Lot Of Money Next Season

Deandre Ayton still has one more year on his contract with the Trail Blazers.

Ben Stinar

Jan 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) reacts from the bench after an apparent knee injury against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) reacts from the bench after an apparent knee injury against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Deandre Ayton has spent each of the previous two seasons playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.

The former Arizona star finished the 2024-25 NBA season with averages of 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 56.6% from the field in 40 games.

Dec 28, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) shoots a jump shot during the first half against Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Next season, Ayton will enter the final year of his contract.

He will be paid $35.6 million for the 2025-26 NBA season.

While Ayton is a solid player, he is clearly not worth the money he has been paid over the last few years.

Feb 3, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) reacts after helping secure a 121-119 overtime win against the Phoenix Suns at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The good news for Portland is that Ayton will come off their books at the end of the season.

That said, if they do not want to re-sign him, he could also be used as a trade chip (due to his large expiring deal).

Via StatMuse: "Reminder:

1st — Deandre Ayton
2nd — Marvin Bagley
3rd — Luka Doncic"

After being the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Ayton spent the first five seasons of his pro career with the Phoenix Suns.

During the 2021 season, Ayton helped the franchise reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.

He has career averages of 16.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 59.0% from the field and 23.0% from the three-point range in 398 games.

Jan 30, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) talks with Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Trail Blazers finished the season as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.

They missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

