Portland Trail Blazers Owe Deandre Ayton A Lot Of Money Next Season
Deandre Ayton has spent each of the previous two seasons playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.
The former Arizona star finished the 2024-25 NBA season with averages of 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 56.6% from the field in 40 games.
Next season, Ayton will enter the final year of his contract.
He will be paid $35.6 million for the 2025-26 NBA season.
While Ayton is a solid player, he is clearly not worth the money he has been paid over the last few years.
The good news for Portland is that Ayton will come off their books at the end of the season.
That said, if they do not want to re-sign him, he could also be used as a trade chip (due to his large expiring deal).
Via StatMuse: "Reminder:
1st — Deandre Ayton
2nd — Marvin Bagley
3rd — Luka Doncic"
After being the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Ayton spent the first five seasons of his pro career with the Phoenix Suns.
During the 2021 season, Ayton helped the franchise reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.
He has career averages of 16.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 59.0% from the field and 23.0% from the three-point range in 398 games.
The Trail Blazers finished the season as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.
They missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year.