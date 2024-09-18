Portland Trail Blazers Paid Ex-NBA Player $20 Million Over The Last 7 Seasons
Andrew Nicholson most recently played in the NBA during the 2016-17 season when he was a member of the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets.
He finished that year with averages of 2.6 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.7% from the field in 38 games.
During summer of 2017, the 34-year-old was traded (via the Nets) to the Portland Trail Blazers.
While he did not appear in a game for the Trail Blazers, they have paid him $2.8 million per season for the last seven years since they waived and stretched out his contract (h/t Spotrac).
This past season was the final year of payments, as he is now finally off of their books.
Via Dan Feldman on July 1: "BREAKING NEWS: Andrew Nicholson -- who hasn't played in the NBA in seven years -- is now off the Trail Blazers' cap sheet."
Nicholson was the 19th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of St. Bonaventure.
He played five years in the league, and his longest tenure was with the Orlando Magic (four seasons).
During his rookie season, Nicholson averaged 7.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field in 75 games (28 starts).
Nicholson had career averages of 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 285 regular season games.
He did not appear in an NBA playoff game.
As for the Trail Blazers, they finished this past season as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.