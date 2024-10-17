Portland Trail Blazers Release 6-Year NBA Player
Devonte' Graham is coming off a season where he played for the San Antonio Spurs.
He finished the year with averages of 5.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 35.2% from the field and 30.1% from the three-point range in 23 games.
Over the offseason, the former Kansas star signed a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, but he has now been waived.
Via The Trail Blazers: "The Portland Trail Blazers have waived guard Devonte' Graham.
The Trail Blazers’ roster currently stands at 18, including three two-way players."
Graham was the 34th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after a fantastic college career for the Jayhawks.
During his second season in the league, he averaged 18.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 37.3% from the three-point range in 63 games (53 starts) for the Charlotte Hornets.
In addition to the Hornets and Spurs, he has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans over six seasons.
His career averages are 11.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest while shooting 37.1% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 336 regular season games.
He also appeared in six NBA playoff games with the Pelicans during the 2022 season.
The Trail Blazers will play their first game of the new season on October 23 when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Oregon.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous three years.