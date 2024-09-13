Portland Trail Blazers Reportedly Make Roster Move
Taze’ Moore is coming off his rookie year in the NBA where he appeared in four games for the Portland Trail Blazers.
He averaged 4.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field.
On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Moore will sign a two-way deal with the Trail Blazers.
Via Wojnarowski: "The Portland Trail Blazers are signing guard Taze’ Moore on a two-way contract, sources tell ESPN. Moore spent most of past season in developmental program for Blazers, appearing in four NBA games and 22 G League games for the Rip City Remix."
Moore spent his final season of college basketball at Houston (in 2022).
He averaged 10.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range.
Over his two years in the G League, Moore has averages of 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 49 regular season games (42 starts).
Via NBA G League on March 13: "24 PTS 💥 13 AST 💥 9 REB
Taze Moore flirted with a triple-double and dished out a CAREER-HIGH in assists to lead the @ripcityremix to a 23-point comeback victory over the Legends!"
As for the Trail Blazers, they finished this past season as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the third straight season.