Portland Trail Blazers Reportedly Sign Former Kentucky Star
Andrew Carr played five seasons of college basketball for Delaware, Wake Forest and Kentucky.
He finished this past season with averages of 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 54.4% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 35 games for the Wildcats.
On Thursday night, Carr went undrafted.
According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, he will now sign a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Via Givony: "NEWS: Kentucky's Andrew Carr will sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Portland Trailblazers, a source told ESPN.
Stretch-4 will bring defensive versatility and smarts to the Rip City Remix."
Carr finished his college career with averages of 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 52.2% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 152 games.
Via Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress.com (on May 12, 2025): "Spent some time watching Kentucky’s Andrew Carr get some shots up here in Chicago.
Measured 6’9 ½" barefoot, 222.2 lbs with a 6’11 ¾" wingspan and 9’2” standing reach at the G League Elite Camp.
High character stretch four glue guy who notched a 63+ TS% the past two seasons."
The Trail Blazers have a very young roster.
They are coming off a year where they were the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.
The Trail Blazers last made the NBA playoffs during the 2021 season (when Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were still on the roster).