Portland Trail Blazers Reportedly Sign Former Kentucky Star

Spent some time watching Kentucky’s Andrew Carr get some shots up here in Chicago.



Measured 6’9 ½" barefoot, 222.2 lbs with a 6’11 ¾" wingspan and 9’2” standing reach at the G League Elite Camp.



High character stretch four glue guy who notched a 63+ TS% the past two seasons.