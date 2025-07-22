Portland Trail Blazers Reportedly Sign Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Blake Wesley spent the first three seasons of his NBA career playing for the San Antonio Spurs.
He finished this past year with averages of 3.7 points, 1.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 58 games.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Wesley will now sign a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Via Charania: "Free agent guard Blake Wesley has agreed to a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. The former Spurs first-round pick shot 37% on 3s in second half of last season and now lands a new role in Portland."
Wesley was the 25th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Norte Dame.
Over the offseason, he had been traded to the Washington Wizards (and then bought out of his contract).
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Marcus Smart gave back $6.8M in his buyout with the Washington Wizards.
Blake Wesley gave back $1.4M in his buyout with the Washington Wizards."
The Trail Blazers have a young roster, so Wesley will likely have a chance to earn minutes next season.
They finished last year as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.
Via Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints: "It did not take long for Blake Wesley to find a new home.
The former 25th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft lands a deal with Portland after his buyout with the Wizards.
Wesley will slide into the Blazers' final roster spot."