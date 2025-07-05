Alex Reese and James Bouknight WENT CRAZY tonight in the @ripcityremix 20-point win over the Skyforce! Reese had a career-high in blocks, while Bouknight posted his first career triple-double.



💿 Reese: 28 PTS, 7 REB, 8 BLK, 5 3PM

💿 Bouknight: 18 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST pic.twitter.com/0gG2dUfvdf