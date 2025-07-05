Portland Trail Blazers Sign Former NBA 11th Overall Pick For Summer League
James Bouknight most recently played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season when he appeared in 14 games for the Charlotte Hornets.
He finished that year with averages of 3.6 points per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field.
Recently, it was announced that the former UConn star will join the Portland Trail Blazers for 2025 NBA Summer League.
Bouknight was the 11th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Hornets.
He has career averages of 4.8 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 36.3% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 79 games.
Via The NBA (on December 10, 2021): "🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯
James Bouknight (24 PTS) drains his career-high SIXTH triple of the night! #NBARooks"
Bouknight has also spent part of three seasons in the G League.
He finished last year with averages of 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 23 regular season games (12 starts).
Via NBA G League (on February 11): "Alex Reese and James Bouknight WENT CRAZY tonight in the @ripcityremix 20-point win over the Skyforce! Reese had a career-high in blocks, while Bouknight posted his first career triple-double.
💿 Reese: 28 PTS, 7 REB, 8 BLK, 5 3PM 💿 Bouknight: 18 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST"
As for the Trail Blazers, they finished the 2024-25 season as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).