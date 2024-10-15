Fastbreak

Portland Trail Blazers Sign Recent NBA 1st-Round Pick

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed James Bouknight.

Ben Stinar

Jul 29, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; James Bouknight (Connecticut) poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number eleven overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
James Bouknight is coming off a season where he appeared in 14 games for the Charlotte Hornets.

The 24-year-old averaged 3.6 points per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range before getting waived.

On Tuesday, the Portland Trail Blazers announced that they have signed Bouknight.

Via The Trail Blazers: "📝: Trail Blazers Sign James Bouknight To An Exhibit-10 Contract."

Bouknight was the 11th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of UConn.

He has spent three seasons in the NBA (all with the Hornets).

His career averages are 4.8 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 36.3% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 79 games.

Considering Bouknight was such a recent lottery pick, he is an intriguing prospect for the Trail Blazers to take a chance on developing.

More then likely, he will begin the 2024-25 season in the G League.

That said, Bouknight could land a two-way (or 10-day) contract during the year.

James Bouknight
Jan 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight (2) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Trail Blazers are 1-1 in their first two preseason games.

They will play one more against the Utah Jazz on Friday evening.

On October 23, the Trail Blazers will open up the 2024-25 regular season when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Oregon.

The Trail Blazers are coming off a tough season where they were the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.

They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous three seasons.

